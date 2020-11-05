Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 30.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. Superior Industries International updated its FY 2020

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.41. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

