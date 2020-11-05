SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of DBV Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.80). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DBV Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.30. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,009,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after buying an additional 258,257 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in DBV Technologies by 849.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 732,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 655,189 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in DBV Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in DBV Technologies by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

