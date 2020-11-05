Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE)’s share price was up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 2,463,963 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 739,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.45.
In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 548,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $5,598,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Switchback Energy Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SBE)
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.
