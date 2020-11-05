Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,715 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $956,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 267,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 116,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,077,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

