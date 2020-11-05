Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Up 5.5%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 114,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 491,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Synthetic Biologics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Synthetic Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.