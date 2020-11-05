Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Up 5.5%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 114,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 491,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.
Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)
Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.
