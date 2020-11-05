Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.
Systemax has raised its dividend by 380.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Systemax has a payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Systemax to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.
Shares of NYSE SYX opened at $29.89 on Thursday. Systemax has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.64.
SYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price target on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.
About Systemax
Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.
