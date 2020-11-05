Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

Systemax has raised its dividend by 380.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Systemax has a payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Systemax to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of NYSE SYX opened at $29.89 on Thursday. Systemax has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Systemax will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price target on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

