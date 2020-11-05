Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Up 8.9%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) shares shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $37.09. 422,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 343,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

Several research firms recently commented on TRHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $713.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $98,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $392,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 721,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,418,971.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.