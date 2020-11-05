Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Tactile Systems Technology updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.50 million, a P/E ratio of -80.64 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $71.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCMD shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

