Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) (LON:TATE) to Issue GBX 8.80 Dividend

Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) (LON:TATE) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:TATE opened at GBX 659.24 ($8.61) on Thursday. Tate & Lyle plc has a 1 year low of GBX 493.83 ($6.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 811.40 ($10.60). The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 655.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 665.98.

Get Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 722.86 ($9.44).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.