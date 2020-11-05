Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) versus Emerson Radio (OTCMKTS:MSN) Financial Survey

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) and Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Emerson Radio and Technicolor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerson Radio -74.41% -13.98% -11.49% Technicolor N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Emerson Radio and Technicolor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerson Radio 0 0 0 0 N/A Technicolor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Emerson Radio shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.8% of Emerson Radio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emerson Radio and Technicolor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerson Radio $6.29 million 2.54 -$4.31 million N/A N/A Technicolor $4.26 billion 0.01 -$257.60 million ($0.56) -0.27

Emerson Radio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Technicolor.

Volatility & Risk

Emerson Radio has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technicolor has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Technicolor beats Emerson Radio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products. The company also licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis for various products. Emerson Radio Corp. markets its products primarily through mass merchandisers and online marketplaces. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Technicolor

Technicolor SA develops video technologies, products, and services for the media and entertainment sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Production Services segment offers visual effects (VFX) services, including pre-visualization, asset creation, texturing, animation, rigging, rotoscoping, lighting, match move, and compositing; computer-generated imagery animation solutions; and post production services, such as camera capture on the production set and creation of final distribution masters comprising on-set services, color correction, and VFX integration. This segment offers its services for feature films, TV series, advertising, video games, and other audiovisual content. The DVD Services segment replicates, packages, and distributes video game and music DVD, Blu-ray discs, and CDs; and provides turnkey integrated supply-chain solutions. The Connected Home segment offers a portfolio of broadband and video customer premise equipment, and develops software solutions, including broadband modems and gateways, digital set-top boxes, and Internet of Things connected devices for Pay-TV operators and network service providers. The company is headquartered in Paris, France.

