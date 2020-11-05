Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TLPFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teleperformance from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

TLPFY opened at $167.25 on Wednesday. Teleperformance has a 52-week low of $83.16 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.36.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.