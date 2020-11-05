Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TLPFY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleperformance presently has an average rating of Buy.

TLPFY opened at $167.25 on Wednesday. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.36.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

