Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TLSNY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.26. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $8.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

