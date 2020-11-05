Telsey Advisory Group Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $250.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.12.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $214.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 41,542 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,453 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.