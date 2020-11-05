Ternium (NYSE:TX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

NYSE TX opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.39. Ternium has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

TX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

