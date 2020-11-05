Tervita (TSE:TEV) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Firstegy

Tervita (TSE:TEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upgraded Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tervita from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tervita from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.00.

TSE:TEV opened at C$1.80 on Tuesday. Tervita has a 52 week low of C$1.69 and a 52 week high of C$7.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 462.44. The company has a market cap of $203.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43.

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

