TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 16.25%.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.24. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

