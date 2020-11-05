Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 147,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,767,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,617,000. Finally, Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,037 shares of company stock valued at $14,331,126. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $155.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $155.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.