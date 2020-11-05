Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,910,972,000 after purchasing an additional 361,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,206,000 after acquiring an additional 541,269 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,293,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,237,000 after acquiring an additional 32,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,037 shares of company stock valued at $14,331,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $152.03 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

