TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TFII. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $46.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $50.44.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

