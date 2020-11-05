The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $35.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.26. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $42.16.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

