The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 28.51%.

Shares of NTB opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.10. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

