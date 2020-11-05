The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Blackstone Group has raised its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Blackstone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect The Blackstone Group to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

NYSE BX opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.75. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

