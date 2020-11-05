The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,173 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,054,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,781,000 after purchasing an additional 484,119 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,439,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,514. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

