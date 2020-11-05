The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Shares Gap Down to $612.00

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $612.00, but opened at $583.50. The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) shares last traded at $608.50, with a volume of 19,075 shares changing hands.

GOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) from GBX 1,230 ($16.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,472.50 ($19.24).

Get The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 596.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 845.92. The firm has a market cap of $248.27 million and a PE ratio of -9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 51.60 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) by GBX (13) (($0.17)). Equities research analysts forecast that The Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16313.0006222 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elodie Brian acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890 ($25,986.41). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,448 shares of company stock worth $2,019,018.

About The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, transport for London, and local authorities.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.