The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) a €58.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.75 ($71.47).

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) stock opened at €53.06 ($62.42) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. HeidelbergCement AG has a one year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a one year high of €70.02 ($82.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.11.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

