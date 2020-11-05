The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) a €14.60 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) received a €14.60 ($17.18) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.29% from the company’s current price.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.30 ($14.47).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) alerts:

PSM stock opened at €9.98 ($11.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a twelve month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a twelve month high of €14.41 ($16.95). The company’s 50 day moving average is €10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.