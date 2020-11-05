The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Lifted by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the second quarter worth $304,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in The Kroger by 40.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 170,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,817 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 75.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $786,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,624.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,441 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

