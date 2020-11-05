The Parkmead Group Plc (PMG.L) (LON:PMG) Shares Gap Down to $27.50

The Parkmead Group Plc (PMG.L) (LON:PMG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.50, but opened at $26.00. The Parkmead Group Plc (PMG.L) shares last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 89,173 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.18. The company has a market cap of $29.92 million and a PE ratio of -18.29.

About The Parkmead Group Plc (PMG.L) (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Energy Economics. The company produces gas from a portfolio of 4 fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 28 exploration and production blocks under license.

