The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

SMG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $162.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.77 and a 200-day moving average of $147.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

