The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) (LON:VTC) Shares Gap Up to $680.00

The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) (LON:VTC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $680.00, but opened at $710.00. The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) shares last traded at $696.00, with a volume of 28,508 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 741 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 693.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.91.

The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) (LON:VTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (9.90) (($0.13)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (8.50) (($0.11)) by GBX (1.40) (($0.02)). As a group, analysts anticipate that The Vitec Group plc will post 7038.9707588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian P. McHoul purchased 5,000 shares of The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.92) per share, with a total value of £34,150 ($44,617.19). Also, insider Duncan Penny purchased 2,000 shares of The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, with a total value of £13,100 ($17,115.23).

About The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

