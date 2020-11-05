The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The Wendy’s has raised its dividend by 71.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Dennis M. Kass purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEN. Bank of America raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.39.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.