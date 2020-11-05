The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
The Wendy’s has raised its dividend by 71.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.
In other The Wendy’s news, Director Dennis M. Kass purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WEN. Bank of America raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.39.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
