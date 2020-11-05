The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ NCTY opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The9 has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The9 by 1,653.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 152,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

