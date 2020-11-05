TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Price Up 7.1%

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 2,333,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,271,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
TXMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.
The stock has a market capitalization of $364.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 134,451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 62,515 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 62,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXMD)
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
