TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Price Up 7.1%

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 2,333,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,271,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

TXMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $364.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 134,451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 62,515 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 62,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

