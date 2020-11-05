TheStreet Downgrades DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) to D

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DRRX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital started coverage on DURECT in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on DURECT in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $351.01 million, a P/E ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.87.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

