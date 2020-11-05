TheStreet Downgrades Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to C

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upped their price target on Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

NYSE DOOR opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.95. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,553,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 500.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 199,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 166,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

