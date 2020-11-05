TheStreet Upgrades Albany International (NYSE:AIN) to “B-“

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $87.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Albany International in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Albany International in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.