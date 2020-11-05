TheStreet Upgrades Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to B

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.
Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.
Banner Company Profile
Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.
See Also: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.