TheStreet Upgrades Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to B

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,563,000 after buying an additional 35,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banner by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,144,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Banner by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,032,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,226,000 after acquiring an additional 42,940 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 21.8% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 975,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after acquiring an additional 174,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 84.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 245,722 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

