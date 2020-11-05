TheStreet Upgrades Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) to “B”

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. Park National has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

