TheStreet Upgrades PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) to “C-“

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of PDL Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $168.66 million, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.30.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). PDL Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 15.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 674.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 398,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

