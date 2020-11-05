Thore Cash Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $17,323.99 and approximately $98,663.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00377202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

