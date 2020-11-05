Tigress Financial Reiterates Hold Rating for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Tigress Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

