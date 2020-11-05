Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) & Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) Financial Contrast

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) and Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tile Shop and Tile Shop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tile Shop -0.38% -0.91% -0.33% Tile Shop -0.88% -2.16% -0.74%

This table compares Tile Shop and Tile Shop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tile Shop $357.25 million 0.64 $10.44 million $0.20 22.35 Tile Shop $340.35 million 0.68 -$4.46 million N/A N/A

Tile Shop has higher revenue and earnings than Tile Shop.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tile Shop and Tile Shop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Tile Shop has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tile Shop has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of Tile Shop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Tile Shop shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Tile Shop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Tile Shop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tile Shop beats Tile Shop on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tile Shop

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, sealers, and accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and similar products under the Superior brand name. As of December 16, 2019, it operated 143 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

