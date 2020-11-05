TIM Participações (NYSE:TSU) Given New $110.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TIM Participações (NYSE:TSU) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on TIM Participações from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered TIM Participações from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on TIM Participações from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on TIM Participações in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an outperformer rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIM Participações has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Get TIM Participações alerts:

TSU opened at $12.28 on Thursday. TIM Participações has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1841 per share. This is a positive change from TIM Participações’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. TIM Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 8.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participações by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,401,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,741 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participações by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,697,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,967,000 after purchasing an additional 653,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TIM Participações by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,990,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of TIM Participações by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 876,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after buying an additional 258,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participações during the 2nd quarter worth $4,891,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIM Participações Company Profile

TIM SA /BR/ engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.