Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) Shares Gap Up to $273.00

Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $273.00, but opened at $285.00. Trainline Plc (TRN.L) shares last traded at $288.46, with a volume of 940,522 shares.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 517 ($6.75) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 395.50 ($5.17).

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 338.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 398.06.

In other news, insider Clare Gilmartin sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total value of £3,200,000 ($4,180,820.49).

About Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

