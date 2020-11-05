TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) were up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 229,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 219,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

A number of research firms have commented on TA. CIBC downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The stock has a market cap of $422.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $986.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.02 million. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. As a group, analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 107,129 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,846 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 165.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 161,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 66.1% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 104,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 41,681 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 28.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

