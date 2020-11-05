TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.65-2.75 EPS.
Shares of THS opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.67.
TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.
TreeHouse Foods Company Profile
TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.
