TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.65-2.75 EPS.

Shares of THS opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.13.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

