Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 60.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMT opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 14.89 and a quick ratio of 14.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

