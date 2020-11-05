Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $3.39. Tremont Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 80 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

TRMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Tremont Mortgage Trust worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 14.89 and a quick ratio of 14.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.