Trex (NYSE:TREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trex (NYSE:TREX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Trex updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Trex stock opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. Trex has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $81.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

